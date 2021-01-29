France Producer Prices Inflation Slows In December

France's domestic market producer prices rose at a softer pace in December, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

The producer prices for the home market increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in December, after a 1.7 percent rise in November.

Prices of manufacturing grew 0.8 percent monthly in December. Prices for mining and quarrying products, energy and water rose 1.2 percent.

Prices for the foreign market grew 0.7 percent in December, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.

The total producer price index rose 0.8 percent monthly after a 1.2 percent growth in the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, producer prices decreased 1.3 percent in December, following a 1.9 percent fall in the preceding month.

Industrial producer prices for the home market declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous month.

