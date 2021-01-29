Covid Pre-clearance In Place For United Airlines' Flights To Hawaii

United Airlines announced expanded COVID testing and pre-clearance process to customers traveling to Hawaii that helps to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival.

Beginning February 1, United customers traveling to the islands who have a valid negative COVID-19 test can show their results before boarding at United's hub airports. The new process will be available for those traveling on 110 of United's weekly flights to Hawaii.

The airline is also helping all customers, from anywhere in the U.S. to Hawaii, to get approved COVID-19 tests available, which will help them to avoid Hawaii's 10-day quarantine.

For the pre-clearance program, travelers will enroll in Hawaii's Safe Travels program and complete Hawaii's COVID-19 questionnaire within 24 hours from departure. In the next step, they will use the Safe Travels website to upload their negative test results from one of Hawaii's trusted testing partners which must be taken within 72 hours of their departure.

At the airport, customers will receive a wristband from a United team member at the gate for their flight to Hawaii, if they qualify to bypass airport screening in Hawaii.

Customers who have been pre-cleared will be able to skip test screenings in Hawaii and begin their trip as soon as they land.

United will notify customers in advance of their Hawaii trip to let them know what testing options they have locally. United has joined with XpresCheck to provide same-day testing facilities in select airports.

Toby Enqvist, chief customer officer at United, said, "Testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel so we'll continue to lead the way in rolling out solutions that are simple and safe so our customers have what they need when they take their next trip with us."

The airline is making many enhancements to its to improve customers' safe travel experience. Earlier this week, United launched a new Travel-Ready Center in the United app and online where customers can review COVID-19 travel requirements, find local testing options and upload any testing and vaccination records that their destinations requires.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News