Singapore Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 55 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,900-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further volatility thanks to ongoing short-selling issues. The Asian markets have a solidly negative lead from Europe and the U.S. - and they may open that way, but bargain hunters may emerge later in the day to boost the oversold bourses.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the industrials and properties, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 17.78 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 2,902.52 after trading between 2,887.20 and 2,950.75. Volume was 2.82 billion shares worth 1.89 billion Singapore dollars. There were 294 decliners and 208 gainer.

Among the actives, Keppel Corp plummeted 8.24 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plunged 2.48 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.50 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 1.43 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.16 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.13 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.07 percent, DBS Group declined 1.02 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 1.02 percent, Ascendas REIT jumped 0.98 percent, SingTel surrendered 0.84 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.67 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.63 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.61 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.60 percent, Singapore Airlines added 0.49 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Trust fell 0.47 percent, Hongkong Land gained 0.43 percent, CapitaLand slid 0.31 percent, City Developments dipped 0.28 percent, SATS was down 0.26 percent and United Overseas Bank collected 0.26 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Friday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed - offsetting gains from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 620.78 points or 2.03 percent to finish at 29,982.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 266.46 points or 2.00 percent to end at 13,070.69 and the S&P 500 lost 73.14 points or 1.93 percent to close at 2,714.24. For the week, the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P all fell 3.5 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about recent market volatility of heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - which moved sharply higher after Robinhood eased restrictions on certain stocks that have recently skyrocketed.

The spikes by the heavily shorted stocks have been described as a retail investor revolt, raising concerns that hedge funds may have to sell other securities to make up for their losses.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected increase in personal income in December, along with a modest decrease in personal spending. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated more than expected in January.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising cases and delays in vaccine supplies weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $52.20 a barrel.

Market Analysis