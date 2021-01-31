Australia Manufacturing PMI Jumps To 57.2 In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 57.2.

That's up from 55.7 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output growth accelerated sharply as new order inflows hit a four-year high. Purchasing activity and employment increased as firms became more optimistic.

Supply shortages and shipping delays were linked to a record rise in input prices.

