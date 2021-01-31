Thai Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday

The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 45 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,465-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests further volatility thanks to ongoing short-selling issues. The Asian markets have a solidly negative lead from Europe and the U.S. - and they may open that way, but bargain hunters may emerge later in the day to boost the oversold bourses.

The SET finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed performance from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 1.53 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 1,466.98 after trading between 1,455.55 and 1,480.44. Volume was 31.253 billion shares worth 95.785 billion baht. There were 970 decliners and 565 gainers, with 429 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.15 percent, while Thailand Airport dropped 0.83 percent, Bangkok Asset Management tanked 2.38 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 2.16 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 2.36 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.62 percent, BTS Group cratered 2.58 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.80 percent, Gulf climbed 1.52 percent, Kasikornbank soared 3.67 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 0.86 percent, PTT declined 1.95 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plummeted 4.17 percent, PTT Global Chemical surrendered 1.67 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.80 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.79 percent, TMB Bank was down 0.90 percent and Asset World and SCG Packaging were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Friday and saw the losses accelerate as the session progressed - offsetting gains from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 620.78 points or 2.03 percent to finish at 29,982.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 266.46 points or 2.00 percent to end at 13,070.69 and the S&P 500 lost 73.14 points or 1.93 percent to close at 2,714.24. For the week, the Dow, NASDAQ and S&P all fell 3.5 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about recent market volatility of heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - which moved sharply higher after Robinhood eased restrictions on certain stocks that have recently skyrocketed.

The spikes by the heavily shorted stocks have been described as a retail investor revolt, raising concerns that hedge funds may have to sell other securities to make up for their losses.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected increase in personal income in December, along with a modest decrease in personal spending. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment deteriorated more than expected in January.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising cases and delays in vaccine supplies weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $52.20 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see November numbers for retail sales and January results for its confidence index later today. In October, retail sales were down 6.8 percent on year, while the business confidence index score in December was 46.8.

