Australia Rate Decision Due On Tuesday

Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.10 percent.

New Zealand will see January results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 49.2.

South Korea will release January numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 0.5 percent yearly gain in December.

Hong Kong will see December data for retail sales; in November, retail sales were down 4.7 percent on year.

