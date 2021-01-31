South Korea Has $3.96 Billion Trade Surplus

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.96 billion in January, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That was roughly in line with expectations and down from the $6.94 billion surplus in December.

Exports were up 11.4 percent on year - exceeding expectations for an increase of 9.8 percent and slowing from 12.6 percent in the previous month.

Imports gained an annual 3.1 percent versus expectations for a 1.9 percent gained following the upwardly revised 2.2 percent increase a month earlier (originally 1.8 percent).

