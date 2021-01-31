South Korea Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 53.2.

That's up from 52.9 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output increased at its fastest pace in a decade, while purchasing activity rose at its quickest pace since April 2010.

Complementing the rise in output, South Korean manufacturers signaled an expansion in new for the fourth consecutive month in January.

Sentiment was at its highest level since April 2014.

