Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Surges In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 60.2.

That's up from 59.4 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders expanded at substantial rates, while employment saw its steepest increase since April 2018.

Record supplier delays added further upward pressure on costs.

Business confidence towards the 12-month outlook for production rose to its highest since April 2014 at the start of the year. Optimism was supported by hopes of a recovery in global customer demand, new product launches and improvements to productivity.

