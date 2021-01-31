Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Improves In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 52.2.

That's up from 51.3 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new order growth accelerated, while output rose at a near-record pace. Business confidence reached a four-year high.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since May 2020, with restrictions due to COVID-19, issues with shipping and raw material shortages all contributing to delays in January.

