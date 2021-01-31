Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slides In January - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a seasonally adjusted PMI score of 48.9.

That's down from 49.1 in December and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, Both production levels and new orders were scaled back in January, although to lesser extents than seen in December.

Manufacturers commonly reported that the pandemic had dampened demand and confidence, while new restrictions had caused output and sales to be scaled back. Supply constrains also limited production and shipments. New export orders saw a further moderation in January.

