Australian Market Extends Losing Streak

The Australian stock market is extending its losing streak to a fourth straight session on Monday following the sell-off on Wall Street Friday amid concerns about recent market volatility and on news that Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine appeared to be less potent against some variants.

Data released over the weekend showing that China's manufacturing recovery slowed in January also dampened sentiment. China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.3 in January from 51.9 in December.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 29.60 points or 0.45 percent to 6,577.80, after falling to a low of 6,517.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 38.20 points or 0.56 percent to 6,832.70.

In the tech sector, Afterpay is losing more than 3 percent, while WiseTech Global and Appen are lower by more than 2 percent each.

Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices slipped on Friday. Oil Search and Santos are losing more than 2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining more than 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is lower by almost 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major miners are mostly higher. Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent and BHP Group is adding 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.7 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Evolution Mining is declining more than 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in December and January, and at a faster pace, with a combined seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 55.3. That's up from 52.1 in November and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Australia will also see December figures for home loans and January's inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Friday amid concerns about recent market volatility as traders kept a close eye on heavily shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to news that Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine appeared to be less potent against variants.

The Dow plunged 620.74 points or 2 percent to 29,982.62, the Nasdaq plummeted 266.46 points or 2 percent to 13,070.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 73.14 points or 1.9 percent to 3,714.24.

The major European also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and delays in vaccine supplies weighed on prices. WTI crude for March delivery edged down $0.14 or about 0.3 percent to $52.20 a barrel.

Market Analysis