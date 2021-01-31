Australia Home Loans Jump 8.7% In December

The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia climbed a seasonally adjusted 8.7 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$19.94 billion.

That follows the 5.5 percent increase in November.

Investment lending jumped 8.2 percent on month to A$6.07 billion. The value of overall home loans advanced 8.6 percent to A$26.01 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied loans were up 38.9 percent, while investment lending climbed 10.9 percent and overall lending jumped 31.2 percent.

