Decibel Cannabis Gets Health Canada Cultivation License For Thunderchild Facility

Canada-based Decibel Cannabis Co. Inc. said its wholly-owned subsidiary, dB Thunderchild Cultivation LP, has received a cultivation license from Health Canada for its Thunderchild facility.

The Thunderchild facility is a large-scale indoor cultivation facility designed for craft cannabis production.

Decibel Cannabis noted that the license will expand its available cultivation capacity to over 9000 kilograms from 1,800 kilograms of craft cannabis sold under the Qwest family of brands.

"The Thunderchild licensing represents another significant milestone for Decibel and the final step in completing Decibel's current slate of large scale growth projects. We are excited to drastically expand our cultivation capacity and bolster our supply of Qwest branded products which have seen tremendous consumer demand," said Cody Church, Interim CEO of Decibel

Decibel also said it has reconstituted its board of directors to enable the receipt of the cultivation license for the Thunderchild facility by limiting the board to those individuals who had previously received Health Canada security clearance.

Effective January 29, 2021, Benjamin Sze, Dr. Ivan Casselman, and Billy Yellowhead have resigned from their positions as directors of the company.

Dr. Casselman and Yellowhead will serve in a limited capacity as advisors to the company as they continue to progress through Health Canada security clearance, while Sze will continue to focus his attention on his family.

Decibel said it will re-appoint the resigned directors to its board only after they receive their security clearances.

Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail , Prairie Records. The company's Qwest Estate in Creston, British Columbia is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada.

Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, Saskatchewan.

The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility in Calgary, Alberta, has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. The company expects this production house to fuel the growth of its brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new product formats like concentrates, vapes, and edibles.

