Swiss Retail Sales Rise In December

Switzerland's retail sales increased in December, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose by 4.7 percent year-on-year in December.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 13.3 percent yearly in December and those of non-food sector rose 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales rose 2.6 percent in December.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 3.5 percent annually in December and increased 2.2 percent from a month ago.

In 2020, retail sales rose a nominal 0.1 percent.

