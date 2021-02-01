Clover, Dynavax Plan To Initiate Phase 2/3 Efficacy Trial Of Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Clover Biopharmaceuticals plans to initiate a global Phase 2/3 efficacy trial of its protein-based S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Dynavax Technologies Corp.'s (DVAX) CpG 1018 plus alum in the first half of 2021 with an interim analysis for vaccine efficacy potentially in the middle of 2021.

In its Phase 1 clinical trial, Clover's protein-based COVID-19 S-Trimer vaccine candidates in combination with adjuvants from either Dynavax or GlaxoSmithKline both performed well and induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies while demonstrating favorable safety and tolerability profiles.

Clover expects to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in 2021 and up to 1 billion vaccine doses in peak annual production as required by global demand.

Dynavax said that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations CEPI will continue to support the development of Clover's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and will fund the development, including the Phase 2/3 trial, through licensure.

CEPI will provide Dynavax funding of up to $99 million through a forgivable loan for the manufacturing of CpG 1018 with the potential to support hundreds of million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for delivery in 2021 through COVAX.

Clover and GSK also decided to discontinue their partnership to evaluate the S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate with GSK's pandemic adjuvant system. All parties remain confident that their respective strategies and collaborations for COVID-19 vaccine development will be able to maximize their respective and overall impacts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a separate press release, Dynavax announced Valneva has informed it that the UK Government exercised its option to order an additional 40 million doses of Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted vaccine candidate, VLA2001. The option exercise triggers the reservation of additional quantities of Dynavax's advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 to support production of 40 million doses of Valneva's SARS-CoV-2 adjuvanted vaccine candidate, VLA2001.

Valneva has now reserved for delivery in 2021 CpG 1018 in quantities sufficient to support production of 100 million doses of VLA2001.

In September 2020, Dynavax and Valneva announced a commercial partnership for the supply of Dynavax's CpG 1018 adjuvant for use in VLA2001, to support Valneva's agreement with the U.K. government to provide up to 190 million doses of VLA2001 over a five-year period. Dynavax expects to supply CpG 1018 to produce up to 100 million doses of vaccine in 2021.

Valneva has the option to purchase additional quantities of CpG 1018 to support the production of up to an additional 90 million doses of VLA2001 through 2025.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News