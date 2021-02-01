Hall & Oates Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Hall & Oates have announced the rescheduled dates of the band's North American summer Tour.
The pop rock duo was forced to postpone their 2020 summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Squeeze and KT Tunstall will join Daryl Hall and John Oates on stage for 30 performances spread across April, May, August, September and October 2021.
The North American leg will kick off on April 17 in Indio, California, and wind up on October 7 in Portland, Oregon.
Ticket details are available at the band's website.
Tour Dates:
April 17 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
April 23 - Honnolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center
April 25 - Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
May 21 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
May 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation
Aug. 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 1 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sept. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 3 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
