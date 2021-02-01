Hall & Oates Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour Dates

Hall & Oates have announced the rescheduled dates of the band's North American summer Tour.

The pop rock duo was forced to postpone their 2020 summer tour due to the pandemic.

Squeeze and KT Tunstall will join Daryl Hall and John Oates on stage for 30 performances spread across April, May, August, September and October 2021.

The North American leg will kick off on April 17 in Indio, California, and wind up on October 7 in Portland, Oregon.

Ticket details are available at the band's website.

Tour Dates:

April 17 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

April 23 - Honnolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Center

April 25 - Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 21 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

May 22 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation

Aug. 9 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 13 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 19 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 21 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 1 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sept. 24 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 1 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 3 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News