South Korea Stock Market Poised For Additional Support

The South Korea stock market on Monday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 230 points or 7.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,055-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is broadly positive as they recover from heavy selling last week. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index spiked 80.32 points or 2.70 percent to finish at 3,056.53 after trading between 2,947.24 and 3,056.87. Volume was 958 million shares worth 20.5 trillion won. There were 710 gainers and 156 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 2.61 percent, while KB Financial soared 4.47 percent, Hana Financial surged 7.66 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.22 percent, LG Electronics added 3.27 percent, SK Hynix rallied 2.04 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.50 percent, LG Chem spiked 3.60 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 1.53 percent, S-Oil advanced 1.47 percent, SK Innovation skyrocketed 12.86 percent, POSCO perked 3.05 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.61 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 4.15 percent, Kia Motors strengthened 9.09 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed firmly in the green throughout the session, cutting into last week's heavy losses.

The Dow climbed 229.29 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 30,211.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 332.70 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,403.39 and the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,773.86.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the markets saw their biggest weekly decline since October.

Traders continued to keep an eye on heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment, which have seen considerable volatility amid speculative trading by retail investors. Share of GameStop plunged by 30.8 percent on the day, while shares of AMC edged up by 0.3 percent after seeing early strength.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased by slightly more than expected in December.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday on optimism about improved vaccination rollout and OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.35 or 2.6 percent at $53.55 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release January numbers for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 0.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly increase and the 0.5 percent yearly gain in December.

