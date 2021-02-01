South Korea Inflation Rises 0.6% On Year In January

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 0.6 percent on year in January, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent and was up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices jumped 0.8 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.5 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Core consumer prices were up 0.4 percent both on month and on year, easing in both cases from 0.5 percent in December.

Economic News

