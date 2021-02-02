logo
Columbia Care Wins Five Medical Dispensary Permits In West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc., a New York multi-state marijuana operator, said that the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis or OMC has awarded the company five medical dispensary permits.

In addition, the OMC has awarded a dispensary permit to Green Leaf Medical, the privately held, multi-state cannabis operator that Columbia Care remains on track to acquire in Summer 2021 pending regulatory approval.

In December, Columbia Care said it agreed to acquire Green Leaf Medical, LLC for about $240 million, with the potential for additional performance-based milestone payments.

Columbia Care currently holds one of ten cannabis processing licenses as well as one of ten cultivation licenses in the state, in addition to a hemp cultivation license.

Columbia Care noted that the OMC medical dispensary permits will allow it to operate retail dispensaries in the cities of Beckley, Fayetteville, Morgantown, St. Albans, and Williamstown, giving patients access to Columbia Care's portfolio of pharmaceutical-grade products.

The company also said its cultivation and processing capacity will allow for a robust wholesale program that will bring its portfolio of products to the rest of the state.

Meanwhile, Green Leaf's dispensary permit in Charleston will enable Columbia Care to expand its presence in the state's capital and most populous city.

"Being selected for up to six dispensary permits, as well as cultivation and processing licenses, is a great honor and enables us to pursue key retail and wholesale market opportunities within this limited-license state. In conjunction with our acquisition of Green Leaf, building out our vertically integrated West Virginia operations will further enhance our scale and footprint in the mid-Atlantic," said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care.

Columbia Care cultivates, manufactures and provides medical and adult use cannabis products as well as related services with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU.

Columbia Care currently operates 108 facilities, including 81 dispensaries and 27 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Products offered by the company include flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and brands such as Seed & Strain, Amber and Platinum Label CBD.

