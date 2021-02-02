European Economics Preview: UK Nationwide House Price Data Due

House prices from the UK and flash GDP from the euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due for January. Economists forecast house prices to rise 0.3 percent on month, following a 0.8 percent rise in December.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes flash consumer price figures for January. Consumer prices are forecast to climb 0.4 percent annually after staying flat in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to issue preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to contract 2.5 percent on quarter, reversing a 6.9 percent rise in the third quarter.

In the meantime, unemployment change from Spain and producer prices from Hungary are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes advance GDP estimates. Economists forecast the economy to contract 2.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, in contrast to an increase of 15.9 percent in the third quarter.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area preliminary flash GDP estimate for the fourth quarter of 2020. GDP is expected to shrink 1 percent on quarter, following an increase of 12.5 percent rise in the third quarter.

