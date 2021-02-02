Estonia Industrial Production Rises In December

Estonia's industrial production rose in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.2 percent fall in November.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0 percent annually in December.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in November.

In 2020, industrial production fell 5.0 percent.

Among main industrial sectors, production of energy declined 19.0 percent. Production in mining and manufacturing decreased 13.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

"The impact of the on manufacturing was the most noticeable in April and May when the volume of production decreased by 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively," Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.