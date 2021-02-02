Romania Producer Prices Grow In December

Romania's producer prices rose for the first time in nine months in December, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 0.27 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.67 percent fall in November.

Prices in the domestic market increased 0.69 percent yearly in December and non-domestic market decreased 0.47 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for consumer goods gained 3.04 percent annually in December and those for capital goods grew 2.78 percent.

Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 1.87 percent and 0.86 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for energy declined by 5.47 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.25 percent in December.

