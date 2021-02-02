Hungary Producer Price Inflation Rises In December

Hungary's producer prices increased in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 6.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.5 percent increase November.

The development of prices was influenced by weakening of the forint against the euro, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 2.6 percent in December and foreign market prices grew 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in December.

In 2020, producer prices surged 4.2 percent.

