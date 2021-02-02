Spain Unemployment Increases In January

Spain's unemployment increased in January, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed increased by 76,216 on month in January, but smaller than the increase of 90,248 seen in the same period last year. Unemployment totaled 3.96 million.

The ministry said the unemployment has increased every January since records began.

Despite restrictions related to Covid-19, the increase was only moderate in 2021.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment decreased by 17,544.

Among sectors, unemployment in the service sector increased by 78,089 and by 3,272 in agriculture. In industry, unemployment rose 1,123, while unemployment in construction dropped by 871.

Unemployment among youth aged below 25 years dropped by 5,874 people or -1.62 percent in January compared to the previous month.

