Additional Support Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the glove makers and plantations, while the telecoms were soft and the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 14.09 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 1,580.49 after trading between 1,571.30 and 1,585.18. Volume was 6.628 billion shares worth 5.120 billion ringgit. There were 671 decliners and 501 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove surged 4.60 percent, while Supermax soared 4.12 percent, Sime Darby spiked 3.64 percent, MISC accelerated 3.52 percent, Hartalega Holdings rallied 3.42 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 2.98 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 2.41 percent, Maxis gathered 2.31 percent, Public Bank plunged 2.15 percent, Axiata perked 1.80 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.64 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 1.03 percent, IOI Corporation added 0.71 percent, Digi.com gained 0.53 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.52 percent, Maybank rose 0.51 percent, Telekom Malaysia sank 0.47 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.41 percent, Press Metal fell 0.38 percent, Genting increased 0.25 percent, IHH Healthcare improved 0.20 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.10 percent and RHB Capital and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.

The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).

Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..

Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.

