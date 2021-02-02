Hong Kong Bourse Poised To Find Additional Support

The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 1,000 points or 3.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,250-point plateau and it's poised to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian remains upbeat on stimulus optimism, earnings news and rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the pharmaceuticals, casinos and stocks, while the financials and properties were soft.

For the day, the index jumped 355.84 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 29,248.70 after trading between 29,198.86 and 29,511.00.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 9.16 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment surged 4.14 percent, WuXi Biologics soared 3.88 percent, CNOOC spiked 3.81 percent, Alibaba Group spiked 3.50 percent, Sands China accelerated 3.08 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.91 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 2.28 percent, AIA Group gathered 1.61 percent, China Life Insurance perked 1.34 percent, Hengan International tumbled 1.17 percent, Meituan jumped 1.02 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 0.97 percent, New World Development skidded 0.83 percent, AAC Technologies sank 0.81 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.81 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.78 percent, CITIC added 0.49 percent, Power Assets perked 0.48 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.43 percent, Xiaomi Corporation fell 0.34 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.27 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.11 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 475.57 points or 1.57 percent to finish at 30,687.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 209.38 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,612.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.45 points or 1.39 percent to close at 3,826.31.

The continued strength on Wall Street came as stocks that recently benefited from the retail trading frenzy moved sharply higher.

The markets also benefited from a positive reaction to the latest earnings news from companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and delivery giant UPS (UPS).

Traders also remain optimistic about more fiscal stimulus after President Joe Biden met with ten Republican Senators who have offered a counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion relief plan, although Democrats figure to move forward with their own plans..

Crude oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as OPEC's move to cut production helped ease worries of excess supply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.21 or 2.3 percent at $54.76 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than a year.

