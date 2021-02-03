Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, imports were up 10.0 percent on month and exports gained an annual 3.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.022 billion.

New Zealand will provide December figures for building permits; in November, permits were up 1.2 percent on month.

Thailand will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 50.1.

