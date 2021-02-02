Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Improves To 47.8 In January - Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 47.8.

That's up sharply from 43.5 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Output and new orders both continued to fall at steep rates as virus restrictions and social distancing dampened demand and curbed activity. Although rates of decline eased compared to December, in both cases the downturns were the second-steepest since August. Exports also fell sharply to add to the slump in domestic demand.

Suppliers' delivery times in fact lengthened to the greatest extent recorded since the survey began in 1998.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.