Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Increase In January

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices rose in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumer prices index rose 14.97 percent year-on-year in January, following a 14.60 percent increase in December.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 24.53 percent yearly in January and those of furnishings and household equipment surged 23.25 percent.

Prices for transportation gained 21.43 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages and accelerated by 18.11 percent and 16.99 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.68 percent in January.

The producer price index rose 26.16 percent yearly in January, following an 25.15 percent increase in December.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 34.08 percent yearly in January and durable goods increased 29.87 percent

Prices for capital goods grew 28.34 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 21.02 percent and 3.22 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.66 percent in January.

