Italy Consumer Prices Rise Unexpectedly In January

Italy's consumer prices rose unexpectedly in January, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent decline in December. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.

The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food rose to 0.7 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.5 percent annually in January, after a 0.3 percent decline in the prior month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, HICP fell 1.1 percent in January. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.