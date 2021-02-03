Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SLS, SELB, MNKD, ATOS, MBRX…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) is up 37% at $11.21 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 34%, on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is Galinpepimut-S (GPS), which is under a pivotal phase III study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, dubbed REGAL, in the United States and Europe. GPS in combination with Merck's Keytruda is under phase I/II trial in patients with selected advanced Wilms Tumor 1 positive (WT1+) cancers. A phase I investigator-sponsored clinical trial of GPS in combination with Bristol-Myers' Opdivo in patients with macroscopic measurable deposits of malignant pleural mesothelioma is also ongoing. Updated data on both studies are expected in first half of 2021.

2. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is up 25% at $1.45 in pre-market trading today, on no news. The company's proprietary and investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold is in a 20-patient pivotal clinical study for acute spinal cord injury, dubbed INSPIRE 2.0. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by Q2, 2021.

3. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is up over 12% at $4.50 in pre-market hours Wednesday. The company reported additional encouraging data from its phase I/II clinical trials evaluating AAV gene therapy product candidates in patients with achromatopsia caused by CNGB3 or CNGA3 mutations, dubbed ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials late last month. On Jan.28, the company priced a public offering of stock and warrants at $4.45. The offering was expected to close on or about February 1, 2021.

4. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is up over 21% at $5.37 in pre-market hours Wednesday. The company's ImmTOR platform is designed to mitigate unwanted immune responses in a targeted manner. A phase I trial of its gene therapy MMA-101 for Methylmalonic academia is expected to commence in the first half of this year.

5. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is up over 13% at $1.34 in pre-market trading on news of the company closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 35 million shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share.

6. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is up nearly 12% at $3.13 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 18%. Yesterday, the company announced that it is halting its Australian open-label phase II clinical study of oral Endoxifen administered in the "window of opportunity" between diagnosis of breast cancer and surgery due to positive results and that it is accelerating the Endoxifen program in the United States. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter. A phase II MBD (mammographic breast density) study of oral Endoxifen is also expected to be launched this quarter.

7. MannKind Corp. (MNKD) is up over 2% at $3.94 in pre-market hours today following a SEC filing that reveals CEO Michael Castagna bought 5,000 shares of MNKD stock on Jan.31, 2021 at an average price of $1.33. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), which has a license and collaboration deal with MannKind to develop and commercialize a dry powder formulation of Tyvaso is scheduled to submit the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI for indications covering pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease in April 2021.

In the Red

1. Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is down nearly 15% at $5.46 in pre-market trading Wednesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 35% yesterday after the company announced that its lead drug candidate Annamycin has demonstrated 100% survival rate in osteosarcoma lung metastases animal model.

2. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down 15% at $2.76 in pre-market hours today, erasing some of its gains realized yesterday. The stock soared more than 80% yesterday on news of the company entering into a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market.

3. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) is down nearly 6% at $4.27 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 18% yesterday after the company reported positive data from the exploratory clinical study in Brazil investigating nasally administered Foralumab either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone in COVID-19 patients.

