Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,580-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests little movement on stimulus concerns and lackluster earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and telecoms were capped by weakness from the glove makers and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 2.50 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 1,582.99 after trading between 1,582.54 and 1,597.93. Volume was 6.099 billion shares worth 4.934 billion ringgit. There were 736 gainers and 427 decliners.

Among the actives, Supermax plummeted 4.24 percent, while Top Glove plunged 3.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals surged 2.75 percent, Genting soared 2.01 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.76 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 1.43 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.32 percent, MISC climbed 1.30 percent, Press Metal perked 1.26 percent, Axiata gathered 1.18 percent, Maybank rallied 1.15 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.04 percent, Dialog Group advanced 1.00 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 0.90 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 0.78 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.71 percent, Maxis added 0.61 percent, Digi.com gained 0.61 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.41 percent, PPB Group improved 0.22 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell 0.17 percent, Telekom Malaysia was up 0.16 percent and Public Bank and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 36.12 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,723.60, while the NASDAQ eased 2.23 points or 0.02 percent to end at 13,610.54 and the S&P 500 rose 3.86 points or 0.10 percent to close at 3,830.17.

Earnings news was inconsistent as Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amgen (AMGN) and Amazon all beat the street although only Alphabet posted gains in the market.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets followed the release of some upbeat economic data, which raised concerns lawmakers will feel less pressure to provide additional stimulus.

Payroll processor ADP noted a much stronger than expected rebound in private sector employment in January, while the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly accelerated last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher to hit 11-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by OPEC's decision to cut crude production for two months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.93 or 1.7 percent at $55.69 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com