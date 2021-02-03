IPO Alert: Landos Biopharma Inc.

Blacksburg, Virginia-based Landos Biopharma is slated to go public on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 4, under the ticker symbol "LABP".

Landos Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, using its proprietary LANCE platform.

The company has offered to sell 6.25 million shares of its common stock in the IPO at a price of $16 each. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 937,500 additional shares of common stock.

The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 8, 2021, is expected to record gross proceeds of roughly $100 million.

Underwriters of the IPO:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and SVB Leerink LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:

The company's lead drug candidate is BT-11, a first-in-class, orally-active, gut-restricted small molecule that targets the Lanthionine Synthetase C-Like 2 (LANCL2) pathway that impacts the gastrointestinal tract.

BT-11 is being explored in various indications.

An integrated phase III trial of BT-11 in ulcerative colitis patients in the United States, Russia, Asia, and Europe is expected to commence in the first half of 2021.

A phase II trial of BT-11 for the treatment of moderate to severe Crohn's disease is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021.

An Investigational New Drug Application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a phase Ib clinical trial of BT-11 for Eosinophilic Esophagitis is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2021.

An Investigational New Drug Application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a phase Ib clinical trial of BT-11 for Psoriasis in the second half of 2021.

Also in the pipeline are the following programs:

-- BT-104 for the treatment of lupus, for which an Investigational New Drug Application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in normal healthy volunteers is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021.

-- BT-104 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis for which an Investigational New Drug Application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a safety and tolerability phase I study in normal healthy volunteers is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021.

-- BT-111 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which an Investigational New Drug Application seeking FDA clearance to initiate a phase 1 study in normal healthy volunteers is anticipated to be submitted in the second half of 2021.

-- BT-111 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, for which IND-enabling studies are expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021.

-- NX-13 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. A phase Ib trial of NX-13 in active UC patients is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021 and a phase II proof-of-concept trial of NX-13 in CD is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022.

-- NX-66 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. An IND seeking FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in normal healthy volunteers is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021

-- NX-66 for the treatment of Alzheimer 's disease, for which an IND seeking FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021.

-- NX-73 for the treatment of asthma, for which GLP IND-enabling studies are expected to be initiated in the second half of 2023.

-- PX-69 for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, for which an IND seeking FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 1 study in normal healthy volunteers is expected to be submitted in the first half of 2022.

-- PX-69 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, for which a safety and tolerability study in normal healthy volunteers is expected to be initiated in the second quarter of 2022.

