IPO Alert: Sensei Biotherapeutics

Rockville, Maryland-based Sensei Biotherapeutics is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (February 4), under the ticker symbol "SNSE."

Founded in 1999, Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing next-generation therapies through its proprietary ImmunoPhage platform with an initial focus on cancer treatments.

The company has offered to sell 7.0 million ordinary shares at a price of $19 per share in the IPO. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares. The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 8, 2021, is expected to rake in gross proceeds of about $133.0 million.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co. and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Pipeline:

The company's lead product candidate is SNS-301, which is currently under phase 1/2 trial in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA as a potential treatment for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, or SCCHN.

Also in the pipeline are two preclinical candidates - SNS-401, for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma, and a human mAb program targeting the novel immune checkpoint VISTA.

Near-term Catalysts:

--Topline data from the phase 1/2 clinical trial of SNS-301 in combination with Keytruda is expected by the end of 2021.

The company is also planning two additional phase II trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of SNS-301 in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi for patients with locally advanced resectable SCCHN in the neoadjuvant setting and ASPH positive patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic solid tumors. The first trial in patients with locally advanced resectable SCCHN in the neoadjuvant setting is expected to be initiated in mid-2021.

--Filing of IND for SNS-401 for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma is expected in the first half of 2022.

-- Initiation of IND-enabling studies for the lead human monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting VISTA is planned for the end of 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News