IPO Alert: Sana Biotechnology

Seattle, Washington-based Sana Biotechnology is slated to go public on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 4, under the ticker symbol "SANA".

Founded in 2018, Sana is a preclinical-stage biotech company developing in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for oncology, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.

Sana Biotechnology has offered to sell 23.5 million shares of its common stock in the IPO at a price of $25 each. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 3.525 million additional shares of common stock.

The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 8, 2021, is expected to record gross proceeds of roughly $587.5 million.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and BofA Securities, Inc.

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

All the product candidates are under preclinical stage of development, which can be grouped under two programs - In Vivo Cell Engineering based on fusogen and Ex Vivo Cell Engineering based on hypoimmune technology.

1. In Vivo Cell Engineering

SG242 and SG295 for the potential indications of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

SG328, for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and filing of IND is expected as early as 2022.

SG418 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

2.Ex Vivo Cell Engineering

SC291, for the treatment of NHL, CLL, and ALL, and the filing of IND is expected as early as 2022.

SC255, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, with IND filing expected as early as 2022.

SC451, for the treatment of Type I diabetes, with IND filing planned for 2023.

SC379, for the treatment of Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease (PMD), secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), and Huntington's disease, and the filing of three INDs is expected as early as 2023.

SC187, for the patients with heart failure, and the filing of IND is expected as early as 2023.

