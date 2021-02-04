French Business Managers Forecast Rebound In 2021 Investment

French managers forecast a strong rebound in investment expenditure this year, according to a survey, released by the statistical office Insee on Thursday.

Managers forecast investment expenditure to rise 10 percent this year, reversing an estimated decline of 13 percent in 2020. Managers upgraded their forecast for 2021 by 6 points and that for 2020 by 1 point.

The recovery in investment should be very sharp in the electrical, electronic and machine equipment sector, while that in the transport equipment sector was seen rising moderately by 3 percent.

Many more business managers anticipated a rise rather than a fall in their investment for the first half of 2021. The balance of opinion related to the expected investment in the ongoing half year recovered to 14, the highest level since 2011, from 3 in July.

