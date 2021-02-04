Swiss Consumer Sentiment Weakens In January

Swiss consumer sentiment deteriorated slightly in January, survey data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index fell to -14.6 in January from -13.0 in the preceding quarter. The indicator remained below its long-term average of -5.0.

Expectations regarding general economic development were more pessimistic than in October's survey with the index easing to -18.6 from -14.3.

While the index on the financial situation in the last twelve months has increased somewhat to -12.4 from -14.8, the surveyed households' expectations regarding their own financial situation decreased again slightly to -7.3 from -6.6.

The likelihood of consumers making major purchases remained below average, with the relevant sub-index standing at -20.0 vs. -16.1 in the prior quarter.

Although the expected development of unemployment rose slightly in January, the respondents' assessment of job security remained at a similar negative level.

