Slovakia Retail Sales Fall In December

Slovakia's retail sales declined in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Retail sales decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year in December.

Sales at specialized stores declined the most by 8.9 percent yearly in December and sales and repair of motor vehicles fell 11.2 percent.

Turnover in accommodation contracted 72.0 percent, while wholesale grew 6.4 percent, the agency said.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent in December.

In 2020, retail sales decreased 1.1 percent compared to previous year.

