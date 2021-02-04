Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: AVXL, SAVA, ANVS, TNXP, MNKD, TYME…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is up nearly 80% at $18.60 in pre-market trading Thursday. The company is developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The lead drug candidate ANAVEX2-73 is under a phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer's disease. The study is currently over 80% enrolled with complete enrollment expected in early 2021. A pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial for adult Rett syndrome, a pivotal phase II/III study in Fragile X Syndrome, and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of a new, rare-disease indication are planned with ANAVEX2-73.

2. Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is up over 50% at $132 in pre-market trading. The stock has been on the run ever since the company announced encouraging interim analysis results from its ongoing one-year, open-label safety study of its lead drug candidate Simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease on February 2, 2021. A phase III trial of Simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to be initiated in the 2nd half 2021.

3. Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is up more than 37% at $25 in pre-market hours. In a stroke mice study, the company's lead candidate ANVS401 in combination with pifithrin-a (PFT-a) improved mice locomotor activity and cognitive function more so than treatment with just one or the other agent. ANVS401 is under two phase IIa studies - one is a phase IIa study in early Alzheimer's disease and another is a phase IIa study targeting early Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's patients. The preliminary data from the phase IIa study of ANVS401 in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

4. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up 36% at $3.85 in pre-market hours. Last December, the company had announced that its phase II study of Azeliragon in people with mild Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes, dubbed Elevage, did not meet its primary objective of demonstrating an improvement in cognition as assessed by the 14-item Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale - Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-cog14) relative to placebo. On December 10, 2020, vTv Therapeutics exercised its right to cause MacAndrews & Forbes Group LLC to purchase 625,000 shares at $1.60 per share. The total proceed from the investment was $1.0 million.

5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 35% at $1.61 in pre-market hours on no news. The lead drug candidate is TNX-102 SL1 for Fibromyalgia, which is under a phase III trial, with Interim results expected in the second quarter of this year. This compound is also being explored in PTSD Sleep Disturbance, Agitation in Alzheimer's and Alcohol Use Disorder.

6. MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is up over 24% at $6.38 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 33%. A recent SEC filing reveals that CEO Michael Castagna bought 5,000 shares of MNKD stock on Jan.31, 2021 at an average price of $1.33. United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), which has a license and collaboration deal with MannKind to develop and commercialize a dry powder formulation of Tyvaso is scheduled to submit the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI for indications covering pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease in April 2021.

7. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is up over 20% at $4.45 in pre-market trading on no news. The company expects to initiate a phase II study of CY6463 in Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv) in mid-2021. Alzheimer's disease treatment stocks have been on a roll since Cassava reported its trial results.

8. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is up over 14% at $9.45 in pre-market trading Thursday as the company gears up to present an update on safety and efficacy results for Phase I/II trial of hydroxypropyl beta-cyclodextrin (HPBCD) administered intravenously in patients with Niemann-Pick disease type C1 on February 9, 2021.

9. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is up over 12% at $3.66 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 16%. Yesterday, the company announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access (or "compassionate use") single-patient studies of Atossa's Endoxifen. A phase II MBD (mammographic breast density) study of oral Endoxifen is expected to be launched this quarter. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter.

In the Red

1. Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is down over 26% at $2.63 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up nearly 94% yesterday on securing additional patent claims covering the use of TYME-19 to treat COVID-19 infections. The company intends to initiate the appropriate clinical trials to substantiate the safety and efficacy of TYME-19.

2. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is down nearly 18% at $1.23 in pre-market hours on news of the company increasing its previously announced bought deal public offering of ordinary shares to $40.0 million from $10 million. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021.

3. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is down nearly 15% at $13.39 in pre-market hours as it increased its previously announced bought deal public offering of ordinary shares to $21.7 million from $10 million. The offering is expected to close on February 8, 2021.

4. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is down 11% at $2.55 in pre-market hours today, following a proposed offering of common stock. The stock was up 15% yesterday on news of the company's post-operative pain relief depot product, Posimir, getting FDA approval.

