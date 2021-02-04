US Covid Fatalities Cross 450000

The death toll in the United States crossed another dark milestone of 450,000 on Wednesday.

With 3,936 new deaths reporting in the country, the national total rose to 450,680, as per data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has lost most lives from the pandemic, ahead of countries like Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom, that have reported more than 100,000 total Covid-19 deaths.

California is the worst affected U.S. state in terms of total number of people who were infected with the disease (3,368,281), while most deaths were reported in New York, 44,148.

"We have seen the 7-day average for new deaths decrease for over a week. At the same time, states are reporting an average of 3,000 people dying per day. The data is hopeful and devastating," COVID Tracking Project wrote on Twitter.

All metrics that scale the pandemic's intensity are down significantly when compared to their recent peaks, according to the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic. New cases are 45 percent down from their recent peak, while positivity is down 43 percent. Hospitalizations fell by 26 percent, and ICU admissions reduced by 20 percent. Deaths are 9 percent less than the peak figures reported recently.

The total U.S. cases rose to 26,557032,799, according to Johns Hopkins.

The recent trend of consistent drop in hospitalizations continued on Wednesday. 91,440 people are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection, the lowest since November 28. Out of this, 18,147 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. The numbers had reached a peak of 132,474 on January 6.

The test positivity rate also continues to fall regularly. Out of nearly 1.40 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, only 7.73 percent were diagnosed with the disease.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ensemble forecast predicted that there could be more than 530,000 Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. by February 27.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of CDC, said increasing data suggests that the UK variant of coronavirus may be deadlier than the original strand.

A survey by the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London revealed that global confidence in receiving anti-Covid vaccine is rising.

