South Korea Has $11.51 Billion Current Account Surplus

South Korea had a current account surplus of $11.51 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from $8.97 billion in November.

For all of 2020, the current account surplus was $75.28 billion.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $8.50 billion during December. The increase for the year 2020 as whole was $77.12 billion.

Direct investment assets increased by 4.97 billion dollars, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.50 billion.

Economic News

