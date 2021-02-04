Japan Household Spending Slips 0.6% On Year In December

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 315,007 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 2.4 percent following the 1.1 percent increase in November.

On a monthly basis, household spending climbed 0.9 percent - again exceeding expectations for a drop of 1.9 percent following the 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,045,032 yen, down 1.3 percent from the previous year.

