Taiwan Trade Data Due On Monday

Taiwan will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to climb 14.7 percent on year after rising 09 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 15.0 percent after gaining 12.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $5.25 billion, down from $5.76 billion a month earlier.

Japan will see January figures for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey as well as December data for current account.

In December, bank lending was up 6.2 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 35.5 and the outlook was at 37.1. The current account surplus in November was 1,878.4 billion yen.

Finally, the in New Zealand and Taiwan are closed on Monday for National Day and for the Lunar New Year, respectively. New Zealand re-opens on Tuesday, while Taiwan is shuttered until Feb. 17.

