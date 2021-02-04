Australia Retail Sales Value Sinks 4.1% In December

The total value of retail sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at A$30.368 billion.

That follows the 7.1 percent spike in November.

Individually, food retailing fell 1.7 percent, while household goods dropped 8.3 percent, clothing was down 9.4 percent, department store sales tumbled 12.5 percent, other retailing lost 4.4 percent and restaurant retailing gained 3.2 percent.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, retail sales were up 2.5 percent to A$86.933 billion.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 9.6 percent in December and 6.4 percent in Q4.

Economic News

