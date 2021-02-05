Canopy Animal Health Launches SurityPro Line Of CBD Products For Dogs

Canopy Animal Health, a unit of Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth, said it has launched a new line of scientifically-formulated cannabidiol or CBD products for dogs under the brand name SurityPro.

Cannabidiol or CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

The pet specialty CBD products were developed by scientists at Canopy Animal Health to support healthy aging, calm behavior, joint , flexibility and overall physical as well as mental well-being in dogs.

The SurityPro portfolio is designed to deliver carefully controlled CBD content for customized daily use in dogs of all sizes, according to Canopy Animal Health.

The products carry the National Animal Supplement Council or NASC quality seal, indicating strict adherence to manufacturing, labeling, testing and marketing guidelines. The products do not contain corn, soy, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

"We are the industry leader in pet CBD research with more than 32 completed studies into the potential use of cannabinoids in pet health. We're confident in the science behind our products and committed to making CBD soft chews and oils that pet owners can trust and dogs will love," said Robert Menardi, Director of Veterinary Educational and Technical Services at Canopy Animal Health.

The new launched dog CBD products come in five formulas with different intended benefits. These include SurityPro Calm (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine; SurityPro Active (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Boswellia; and SurityPro Multi (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with L-Theanine, Boswellia and Krill Oil.

The new products also include SurityPro Healthy Aging (Smoky Bacon flavor, 30 count) with Green-Lipped Mussel, Lutein and Zeaxanthin; and SurityPro Well Drops (Unflavored, Chicken, Bacon and Creamy Peanut Butter flavors) in 750 mg CBD/bottle.

In addition to SurityPro, Canopy Animal Health has launched another line of CBD products for pets in partnership with television show host and entrepreneur Martha Stewart. The products include CBD oil drops and savory soft-baked chews for dogs formulated with hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD.



The flavors were created by Martha Stewart and include chicken and cranberry, chicken and blueberry, as well as chicken-flavored wellness drops.

