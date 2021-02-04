IPO Alert: Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Foster City-based Terns Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (February 5), under the ticker symbol "TERN."

Terns Pharma, founded in 2016, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases.

The company has offered to sell 7.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $17 each. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.125 million shares.

The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 9, 2021, is expected to fetch gross proceeds of about $127.5 million for the company.

Underwriters of the IPO:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

The most advanced compound in the pipeline is TERN-101, a potent, liver-selective, non-bile acid FXR agonist being developed for the treatment of NASH. FXR is a nuclear receptor that is highly expressed in liver and small intestine.

TERN-101 is under a phase IIa clinical trial in NASH patients, dubbed LIFT study, with top-line data anticipated in the third quarter of 2021.

-- TERN-201, a selective inhibitor of Vascular Adhesion Protein-1, for which the initiation of phase 1b clinical trial in NASH patients is expected in the first half of 2021, with top-line data expected in the first half of 2022.

--TERN-501, a Thyroid Hormone Receptor beta agonist, for which the initiation of Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial in NASH patients is expected in the first half of 2021 with top-line data expected in the second half of 2021.

--GLP-1R, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor agonist program, currently in preclinical testing.

In addition to the above, the company is also developing two combination therapy programs to address the multiple disease processes of NASH.

A phase IIa clinical proof-of-concept trial evaluating a combination of TERN-101 and TERN-501 is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2022.

