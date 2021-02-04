IPO Alert: Immunocore Holdings

Abingdon, United Kingdom-based Immunocore Holdings is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (February 5), under the ticker symbol "IMCR."

Founded in 2007, Immunocore Holdings is a late-stage biotechnology company developing TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX - Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease - to treat cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases.

The company has offered to sell 9.94 million American depositary shares at a price of $26 per ADS. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.49 million ADSs. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be $258.3 million. The global offering is scheduled to close on on or about February 9, 2021.

Underwriters of the IPO:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC

Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:

--The most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, Tebentafusp, has completed a phase III trial in previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma. A Biologics License Application is expected to be filed with the FDA in the third quarter of 2021.

-- IMC-C103C, currently in phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers including non-small-cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, gastric, head and neck, ovarian and synovial sarcoma. The phase I initial data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2021.

--IMC-F106C, currently in phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers including breast, endometrial, ovarian and small cell lung cancer, or SCLC. The phase 1 initial data from this trial is expected in mid-2022.

--GSK01, currently in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with synovial sarcoma. This program is being developed under a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Ltd, or GSK, which has an option to acquire full commercialization and development rights to this product candidate at the end of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.

--IMC-I109V, currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with chronic HBV, for which dosing in Phase 1 single ascending dose trial is expected to commence in mid-2021.

-- IMC-M113V for HIV is in pre-clinical studies. The company's HIV programs are funded by the Gates Foundation.

