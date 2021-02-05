European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders from Germany and Halifax house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders for December. Economists forecast orders to fall 1 percent on month, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in November.

In the meantime, industrial production data is due from Statistics Norway.

At 2.45 am ET, current account and foreign trade reports are due from France.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Hungary are due. Hungary's industrial output is forecast to climb 2.0 percent annually in December, following a 3.5 percent rise in November.

Half an hour later, UK Halifax house price report is due. Monthly house price growth is seen at 0.3 percent in January versus +0.2 percent in December.



Also, Statistics Sweden publishes industrial production and orders at 3.30 am.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for December. Sales had dropped 6.9 percent on month in November.

