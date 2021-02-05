German Factory Orders Fall More Than Expected

Germany's factory orders declined more than expected in December, data from Destatis revealed Friday.

Orders were down 1.9 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in November and was also bigger than the economists' forecast of -1 percent.

Domestic orders decreased 0.9 percent and foreign orders declined 2.6 percent in December.

Excluding major orders, real new orders in manufacturing were 2.0 percent lower than in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, industrial orders growth eased to 6.4 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

Real turnover in manufacturing advanced 1.9 percent month-on-month in December after rising 1.1 percent in November.

Economic News

